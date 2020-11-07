KMU meeting discusses reforms in exams

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) management held a meeting that decided to introduce several reforms in the examination system, stated a press release on Friday.

A number of decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq and attended by Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and Additional Controller Examinations Dr Syed Hafeez Ahmed, heads of various sections and other relevant officers in this respect. The participants said all necessary resources would be utilised to bring the existing annual and semester system of examination in line with international standards. A decision was taken to set up a centralized examination centre, and additional human resource has been provided to the examinations department to ensure further transparency and timely preparation of results. After the implementation of the modular system, in the process of preparation and marking of papers, experts of medical education will also be made part of the examination process. The meeting also decided to expedite the payment of duties and marking to all staff. In addition to the examinations department, the teaching faculty and other administrative officers of the university will also perform the duties of inspectors during the examinations. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that in order to ensure merit and transparency, it has been decided to introduce an effective system of vigilance along with digitization in the examination department.