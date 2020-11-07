Pervaiz condemns protesting farmer’s death

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that the blood of farmers’ leader Ashfaq Langrial will not go waste and whosoever has committed this act will be taken to the task. Expressing condolences on the death of Ashfaq Langrial, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said here on Friday that the government’s work was to sort out matters and provide relief to the people. He said all the governments in the past had given priority to solve the problems of the people and the protest was everyone's democratic right. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the farmers were responsible citizens and their prosperity was the prosperity of the country, adding support price of wheat should be Rs2,000 per maund. Had the farmers’ demands been heard seriously, such a tragedy would not have occurred, he said and added “we share the sorrow of the Kissan Forum”.

He said instead of using force against the protesting farmers, attention should have been paid to solving their problems. He said the PML-Q government used to hold dialogue with the protesters and solve their problems.