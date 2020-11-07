FIA books alleged fraudsters for counterfeit cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case against alleged fraudsters for manufacturing of counterfeit cigarettes of a registered company and selling them in open market, incurring millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in tax evasion.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore raided a warehouse in Sheikhupura where they found counterfeit cigarettes of the registered company, National Tobacco Private Limited, and seized them.

The FIA has registered a case against the accused, Rana Muhammad Amjad, son of Rana Farzand Ali, for storing the pirated cigarettes in the shop. The Agency said that it would ascertain the other culprits involved in the crime during the investigation.

The FIA had initiated the action against the accused following a complaint from Mazhar Ahmad, son of Ashiq Mohammad Khan advocate, who is a legal adviser of the National Tobacco Private Limited. The company is registered in Azad Kashmir and has its head office in Lahore.

The company has its own registered brands with copyrights and trademarks which the complainant said were being forged allegedly by Rana Mohammad Amjad, Mohammad Abbas Khan and Raja Babar Taj.

The complainant said that the accused were involved in embossing the National Tobacco Company’s trademark, colour scheme, design and expression on the counterfeit cigarettes and were marketing them as well.

The counterfeit cigarettes were not only incurring loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, but also damaging the repute of the company and health of consumers, the complainant informed the FIA.

He said that they found during the market survey that counterfeit cigarettes of their registered brands were being marketed and sold in the shops by the accused with complete impunity.

The complainant had urged the FIA’s anti-corruption circle to initiate action against the culprits to put an end to the illegal business.

An FIA’s four-member team has seized numerous cartons of the counterfeit cigarettes and registered the case for further investigation.