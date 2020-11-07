Farmers’ leader died in Lahore buried in Burewala

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Vehari district finance secretary Malik Ashfaq Langrial, who was killed during a sit-in in Lahore, was buried at his native village 150/EB on Friday.

Hundreds of farmers and other notables, including Pir Tajammul Hussain Gilani, PML-N MNA Ch Faqir Ahmad Arain, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, president Malik Zulfiqar Awan, district president Iftikhar Chaudhry, general secretary Umair Masood, and Muhammad Hussain, attended his funeral.

Later, talking to reporters, Chaudhry Anwar said that the government and the administration claimed that Ashfaq Langrial died of heart attack but if they could tell how a man could survive after heart attack for two days in a state of hunger and thirst?

He alleged that the water sprayed on the farmers was mixed with toxic chemicals.

Resolution of people’s problems priority: Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waqas Rasheed Friday said the Punjab government is pursuing a policy of resolving public issues in a timely manner and the district administration is implementing the government's vision by resolving public issues in open forums.

Addressing an open court at Municipal Corporation Burewala, the DC asked officers concerned to resolve the problems of the people on priority basis and heads of all departments should hold open courts to facilitate the masses.

Officers of all departments attended the open court. He said the computerized record of all the applications received in the open court would be compiled and through SMS the applicants would be informed about the implementation of their applications.

AC Vehari Muhammad Jaffer and AC Mailsi Abdul Razzaq also attended the open forum through video link. The Health Department, Population Welfare Department, Forest Department set up their stalls in the open court and the Forest Department also distributed free plants among the people. In the open court, scholarships cheques were also distributed among the students who scored more than 90 percent marks and cheques worth of Rs 4.5 million were distributed to 90 students at the rate of Rs. 50,000 each.

The DC issued immediate orders on requests from Municipal Services, Revenue, Land Record Center, Public Health Engineering, Education and other departments. On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Burewala Kamran Bashir, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Rao Muhammad Ali, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahid Iqbal, CEO Education Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, District Officer Population Welfare Ghaffar Ali Saqib, Assistant Director Wildlife Conservation Mian Munir Ahmed, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Dr Imran Bhatti, XEN Public Health Ijaz Hussain Shah and officers of all other departments were also present. Later, the DC inaugurated Ladies and Children Park Satellite Town Burewala and visited various development works underway in the city.