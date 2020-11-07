Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum case: Safdar summoned by court on 9th

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Friday summoned PML-N leader Safdar Awan in the court on November 9 while ordering the police to submit the charge sheet again him for violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum. The District East’s judicial magistrate ordered Awan to ensure his presence on the next hearing after the investigation officer of the case said that Awan could not be contacted since he was in Gilgit-Baltistan for his party’s electoral campaign. Meanwhile, the IO also moved an application in the court seeking an extension in the time to file the charge sheet. He added that the report was pending to incorporate the statement of the suspect. Earlier this week, the prosecution had pointed out discrepancies in the preliminary charge-sheet, noting that the IO neglected to record statements of independent witnesses available on the spot where the alleged offence took place. It said that the IO failed to get required approval from his senior officers before submitting the charge sheet and did not attach the complaint moved by the administration officer of mausoleum board nor recorded his statement.