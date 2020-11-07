14 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani issued orders for the transfer and posting of 14 police officers on Friday. DPO Rajanpur Ahsan Saifullah has been transferred and posted as SSP Operations Lahore. Muntazir Mehdi has been posted as SP MT Punjab Lahore, Asad Sarfraz Khan as DPO RY Khan, DPO Narowal as DPO Sargodha, Faisal Gulzar as DPO Rajanpur, Wahid Mahmood as DPO Narowal, Muhammad Ali Zia as AIG Development, Rana Tahir Rehman as DPO Bhakkar, Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari as AIG Discipline, PSO to IG Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera as DPO Bahawalpur, Shoaib Ashraf as PSO to IG, Abdullah Lak as SP Investigations Okara, Shamsul Haq as Adl SP Investigations Civil Lines and Aftab Ahmad as SP Survey Special Branch.