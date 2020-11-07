Woman, her daughter murdered

LAHORE: A 36-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were found murdered at their home in the Green Town police limits late on Friday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Nadia and her daughter Arooj. The victim's husband told the police that as he returned from work, he found his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. Unknown suspects had slit the throats of both the victims with a sharp-edged weapon.