close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Woman, her daughter murdered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE: A 36-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were found murdered at their home in the Green Town police limits late on Friday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Nadia and her daughter Arooj. The victim's husband told the police that as he returned from work, he found his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. Unknown suspects had slit the throats of both the victims with a sharp-edged weapon.

Latest News

More From Pakistan