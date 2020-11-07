Two sisters found killed at home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two sisters were found murdered at their home under mysterious circumstances in the Gujjarpura police limits on Friday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Kiran, 17, and Maryam, 16. The police said the victims were alone at home. Some unknown suspects barged into their home and killed them.