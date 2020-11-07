close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Two sisters found killed at home

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE: Two sisters were found murdered at their home under mysterious circumstances in the Gujjarpura police limits on Friday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Kiran, 17, and Maryam, 16. The police said the victims were alone at home. Some unknown suspects barged into their home and killed them.

Latest News

More From Pakistan