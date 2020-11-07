12-year-old balloon seller killed as gas cylinder explodes

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy and a balloon-seller were killed when an air filling balloon cylinder exploded in the city's Sohrab Goth area on Friday. Two girls were injured due to blast as they were standing near to balloon vendor when the explosion occurred. According to sub-divisional police officer Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, the tragic incident took place in Sohrab Goth's Junejo Colony.