PPP warns of street protest if GB elections rigged

ISLAMABAD: Raising the questions on transparency in upcoming Gilgit Baltistan (GB) election, the Pakistan People’s Party on Friday warned of street protest in Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad if election rigged.

Accusing the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan of facilitating the federal government for rigging the upcoming elections, the PPP questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan did not check the role of the federal ministers and prime minister in managing the GB elections.

“If elections rigged we will launch protest not only in Gilgit Baltistan but also on the Islamabad roads and take this matter to higher forum,” said PPP Deputy Information Secretary Ms Palwasha Khan and Senator Sassi Pulejo while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Palwasha said a farmer was tortured to death in Lahore and FIR should be registered against Prime Minister Imran Kahn and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“Was the crime of Khulbushan Jadev more serious than the farmer Ashfaq who was protesting for the rights of farmers?” she questioned.

She accused the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan of acting like a facilitator for the federal government and questioned why the election Commission of Pakistan was not taking any action against Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

Palwasha said the people of Gilgit Baltistan have expressed no-confidence on the Election Commission of Gilgit Baltistan.

“We will go against this act at higher forum,” she said.

Senator Sassi Pulejo said PPP candidate in Gilgit Baltistan was receiving life threats but the Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan was silent on it. “The federal ministers are campaigning in the Gilgit Baltistan in violation of code of conduct.”

To a question, Ms Palwasha said, “after the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM Advisor on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar should resign”.