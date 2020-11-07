PTI to sweep GB elections: Shahbaz Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday said that due to the governmentâ€™s prudent economic policies, the economy was revived and has been put back on the track of development, progress and prosperity. Talking to a private news channel, he said remarkable economic progress has been witnessed in almost all fields of life during the last over two years of the incumbent governmentâ€™s tenure.