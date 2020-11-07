close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
November 7, 2020

PTI to sweep GB elections: Shahbaz Gill

November 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday said that due to the governmentâ€™s prudent economic policies, the economy was revived and has been put back on the track of development, progress and prosperity. Talking to a private news channel, he said remarkable economic progress has been witnessed in almost all fields of life during the last over two years of the incumbent governmentâ€™s tenure.

