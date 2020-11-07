NABâ€™s Rs780m corruption reference: Sindh CMâ€™s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani indicted

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur, here on Friday indicted the Chief Ministerâ€™s Adviser on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, and Municipal Committee Chairman Jacobabad Abbas Jakhrani, contractor Abdul Razzak Behrani, Zaheer Masih (the ex-MNAâ€™s driver) and Ms Lubna as co-accused in NABâ€™s Rs780 million corruption reference.

The NAB Sukkur filed the reference in the accountability court of Sukkur against Aijaz Jakhrani, the CMâ€™s adviser on prisons, for accumulating assets worth Rs735 million since becoming an MNA and nominated Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Abbas Jakhrani, contractor Abdul Razzak Behrani, Zaheer Masih (the ex-MNAâ€™s driver) and Ms Lubna as co-accused in committing financial irregularities.

Aijaz Jakhrani told the court that the corruption reference was filed against him out of political vendetta. All the accused denied the charges. The court while adjourning the hearing for November 24 directed NAB to produce witnesses.

Rs920 million wheat procurement reference: Arrested official shifted to NICVD from NAB custody

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Deputy Director Food, Rafiq Ahmed Rajper, recently arrested by NAB in a Rs920 million wheat procurement reference was shifted to NICVD Hospital, Sukkur, after he fell seriously ill in the custody of the anti-graft organization on Friday. He is the spouse of Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Naseem Akhter Rajper.

The NAB had alleged that the deputy director food, along with 14 other departmental officials during posting as District Food Controller in different districts including Qambher-Shahdadkot and as deputy director food in 2019 and 2020, had committed misappropriation of Rs920 million in wheat procurement. In the same reference, the NAB had also arrested former District Food Controller Iqbal Memon and sealed food godowns of Shikarpur, Naushaharoferoz, Kashmore and Sukkur. Following the arrest, Deputy Director Food Rafiq Ahmed Rajper fell sick in NAB custody and was rushed to the NICVD Sukkur.