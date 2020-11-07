Brother of PPP MPA booked in generator theft case

KARACHI: A Grade-19 officer of the Sindh government and brother of Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh MPA was booked in a case of stealing a heavy generator from the PCB ground in Dadu city.

The Dadu Police nominated Parvaiz Chandio, Director Planning and Development, in-charge of the PCB ground, and brother of PPP’s MPA Kalsoom Chandio, as an accused in the case of stealing the 65kV heavy generator. The generator was stolen by unknown thieves from the PCB cricket ground, Dadu, on October 9, 2020.

No investigation was carried out for the recovery of the generator, even the first information report (FIR) was not registered by the Dadu Police after the passage of seven days.

Meanwhile, prominent lawyer Pir Ghulam Muhammad on October 16, 2020 approached the District and Sessions Judge for the recovery of generator, citing the SSP and DC of Dadu district as respondents for their alleged negligent role on the issue.

The District and Sessions Court judge summoned Deputy Commissioner Shahzaman Khuhro and SSP Dr Farukh Raza Malik on October 23 and directed them to find the government property (generator) and submit the report in the court.

Surprisingly, on October 25, unknown persons left the heavy generator near the district prison, Dadu.In the meantime, the sessions court judge transferred the case to the third additional sessions court for further proceeding.Advocate Pir Ghulam Muhammad prayed to the court that police were not ready to investigate the case and arrest the accused persons.

The third Additional Sessions Judge, Shafi Muhammad Pirzado, wrote to the IGP Sindh about the inappropriate attitude of the Dadu Police, especially the SHO of A-Section Police Station.

On November 5, 2020, Dadu’s A-Section police submitted a report in which Investigation Officer Ghulam Rasool Bhutto stated that the stolen generator was thrown near the district prison on October 25 by unknown persons but no eyewitness was ready to testify.

He stated that reports on social media became viral, which claimed that the generator was stolen by Parvaiz Chandio. He may be involved in the theft of the generator, therefore, his name is included in the case as an accused. However, further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Advocate Pir Ghulam Muhammad said that the PCB ground is located in the hub of Dadu city but police have failed even to find a clue from the CCTV recordings that who stole the heavy generator and later left it outside the district prison. Advocate Pir Ghulam Muhammad added that the CCTV cameras were installed at both places but the police were avoiding to check the footage.The accused, Parvaiz Chandio, rejected the allegation against him and termed it a political conspiracy to defame his sister MPA Kalsoom Chandio.