Farmerâ€™s leader buried in Burewala

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Vehari district finance secretary Malik Ashfaq Langrial, who was killed during a sit-in in Lahore, was buried at his native village 150/EB on Friday.

Hundreds of farmers and other notables, including Pir Tajammul Hussain Gilani, PML-N MNA Ch Faqir Ahmad Arain, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, president Malik Zulfiqar Awan, district president Iftikhar Chaudhry, general secretary Umair Masood, and Muhammad Hussain, attended his funeral.

Later, talking to reporters, Chaudhry Anwar said that the government and the administration claimed that Ashfaq Langrial died of heart attack but if they could tell how a man could survive after heart attack for two days in a state of hunger and thirst? He alleged that the water sprayed on the farmers was mixed with toxic chemicals.