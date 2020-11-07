321 fresh corona cases: CM Usman Buzdar warns of strict steps if Covid-19 SOPs defied

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has advised the general public to strictly follow SOPs for controlling the spread of Covid-19 that is the best way to save from the virus, he added.

He said that more strict measures could have been adopted in case of not following the SOPs. He said that 321 new corona patients have been reported whereas five patients died during the last 24 hours.

Number of active corona cases has reached 5,917 in the province; 2,390 patients died in the province while 14,109 diagnostic tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours.So far 1,647,918 tests have been conducted; 97,549 patients out of 105,856 have recovered.