CM Punjab Usman Buzdar blasts oppositionâ€™s tirade against institutions

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Uzman Buzdar has slammed oppositionâ€™s totis viribus tirade against the state institutions adding that youth have been empowered by the PTI government to brighten the future of the country.

The past rulers ignored youth and no large investment was made for their empowerment as done in the PTI tenure, he added.He was talking to Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar who called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters relating to Kamyab Jawan Programme and Tigers Force.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that those speaking against the institutions had faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in future. The PM Imran Khan is the strong voice of 220 million proud people of Pakistan and the opposition will have to be answerable for every loot and plunder.

The accountability of the thieves and looters is imperative for developing the country, the CM asserted. Buzdar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would alleviate poverty and more job opportunities would be created as well. Similarly, the Tigers Force is earnestly engaged in public service.

Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme was going on well while the Tigers Force was leading the mission of public service. The unnatural collusion of opposition parties will soon meet its logical end, he maintained. A visionary leader like Imran Khan is imperative for the survival of the country. On the other side, the opposition leaders have a corrupt past, he added.