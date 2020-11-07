Foreign minister condemns oppositionâ€™s drive against institutions

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and discussed political situation and South Punjab Secretariat.

Zain Qureshi MNA was also present. Both the leaders condemned the campaign of defaming the institutions and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy would be countered and no compromise would be made on the respect of state institutions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that the government would continue to stand with the institutions and those engaged in a tirade against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition is trying to achieve its negative objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added.

He said the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat is an important step of the PTI government as the people of South Punjab were befooled in the past through hollow slogans, he added.

The past rulers used the funds meant for South Punjab's development in their constituencies. The people of South Punjab have badly rejected those who deceived them in the name of development, he said.

The PTI has been given a clean mandate in South Punjab and it will come up to the expectations of the people. The government is fulfilling the promises made with the people of South Punjab and the secretariat is providing prompt relief to the locals, he added.