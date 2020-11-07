Jill Biden: From teacher to possible US first lady

WASHINGTON: Standing in an empty classroom where she taught English in the 1990s, Jill Biden delivered an address at the Democratic Party’s convention after her husband was officially named presidential candidate. After making the case for Joe Biden to be elected, she was joined by her husband who lauded her qualities as a potential first lady.

“For all of you out there across the country, just think of your favourite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That’s the kind of first lady... Jill Biden will be,” he said. But what do we know about the woman who could soon be joining her husband in the White House?

Personal life

Jill Jacobs was born in June 1951 in the US state of New Jersey. Jill says she was introduced to Joe through his brother in 1975. At that time, he was a senator, while she was still in college. “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought: ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years.’ He was nine years older than I am! She said Joe proposed to her five times before she accepted. “I couldn’t have them [Joe’s children] lose another mother. So I had to be 100% sure,” she explained.

The couple married in New York City in 1977. Their daughter, Ashley, was born in 1981.Mrs Biden, 69, has spent decades working as a teacher. She has a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, and earned a doctorate of education from the University of Delaware in 2007.