Kalashnikov goes into another hands

MOSCOW: A former Russian deputy transport minister has acquired a controlling stake in weapons maker Kalashnikov, the company said on Friday. Alan Lushnikov, who served as deputy transport between 2017 and 2018, has acquired a 75% stake minus one share in Kalashnikov via a firm called TKH-Invest. Lushnikov acquired the stake from Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who was among the high-ranking Russian officials hit with European Union sanctions last month over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. State conglomerate Rostec owns the remaining 25% plus one share in Kalashnikov. The arms maker has been under US sanctions since 2014, in the wake of Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its support for pro-Russian separatists in the country’s east. Kalashnikov did not disclose the terms of the deal.