The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has repatriated the services of one of its directors in BS-18 working in the authority on deputation basis. The LDA director administration wrote a letter to the secretary, HUD & PHA, and relieved Ghulam Khaliq who was working in LDA on deputation basis as director Estate Management (QAT).