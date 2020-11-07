close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Mehfil-e-Naat

Lahore

 
November 7, 2020

LAHORE: Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab and Sports Officers and Employees Welfare Association Punjab arranged a grand Mehfil-e-Naat at National Hockey Stadium in connection with Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, DSO Tanveer Shah, Fayaz Ali, Assistant Directors M Riaz, M Bilal and a large number of people also attended. Dozens of naat khawans presented beautiful naats. The guests of honour also cut a cake.

