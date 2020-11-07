Calligraphy workshop concludes

LAHORE:The calligraphy workshop Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) concluded here Friday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

The five-day workshop was organised by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Calligraphers Association of Pakistan, Akasha Calligraphy Foundation, Topical Quran Foundation and Aiwan-e-Ilm-o-Fun to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that calligraphy is the most respected and fundamental form of Islamic art. “Calligraphy is the powerful art form with the potential to highlight the brilliance of the Quranic verses,” and the names of Allah and his Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“This Islamic art dates back 1400 years and artists have managed to bring their own innovation over time, she added. Rai said that calligraphy was used to convey and preach Islamic ideas. “It’s often recognised as the most glorious component of Islamic art. Alhamra is determined to make this workshop a regular feature to promote this art” she stressed. "Another very welcome thing for us is that we have seen a large number of women participating in past and recent calligraphy workshops, proving that women are passionate about learning this Islamic art," she added.

Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said that, undoubtedly, the art of calligraphy is not only an example of its own but also a way for a person to better express devotion and love to the Prophet (PBUH).