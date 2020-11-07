tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its cleanliness operation on the fifth day of the sanitation week on Friday. The department has made special cleanliness services across the City. In connection with the sanitation week, LWMC has lifted more than 22,000 tonnes of solid waste from the City till now. The LWMC CEO stated that LWMC is doing its best to make the operation successful.