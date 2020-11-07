close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Sanitation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its cleanliness operation on the fifth day of the sanitation week on Friday. The department has made special cleanliness services across the City. In connection with the sanitation week, LWMC has lifted more than 22,000 tonnes of solid waste from the City till now. The LWMC CEO stated that LWMC is doing its best to make the operation successful.

Latest News

More From Lahore