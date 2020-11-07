South African team briefed on security

LAHORE:A high-level security delegation of the South African security team and ICC Security team along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters at Qurban Lines on Friday to assess security arrangements.

PSCA managing director and chief operating officer gave a detailed briefing to the delegates on the security arrangements by the PSCA outside and inside the Gaddafi Stadium, airport, hotel, and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies. They were also briefed about the deployment of the police force and the support of law enforcement agencies on the foolproof security.

The delegation received a detailed security briefing about surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh matches held in Lahore was also shown to the delegation. The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements by PSCA.