Promotion of heritage discussed

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) conducted the one-day training workshop at Gurdwara Sucha Sauda Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, for UNESCO’s project “Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth”

The workshop aimed to develop an Integrated Site Management Plan and Capacity Building for Sustainable Tourism Management of Selected Sikh Sites in Punjab such as Gurdwara Sucha Sauda Sahib, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura District and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Eminabad, Gujranwala District.

In continuation of the previous two capacity-building workshops aimed at the same theme, the closing workshop was based on site visit and community outreach. The participants arrived at Gurdwara Sucha Sauda Sahib, Farooqabad. Followed by the recitation of the Holy Quran, Prof Sajida Haider Vandal (Vice-Chancellor, IAC) gave a welcome note to the participants.

Later, remarks about the workshop and the importance of promoting sustainable cultural heritage were shared by Liaquat Ali Rizvi (Community Representative) as well as Prof Pervaiz Vandal (National Team Coordinator and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, IAC). Iqbal Qaiser (Professor, IAC) introduced the community with the current intervention.

Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya, the chief guest of the ceremony, commended the IAC for showing dedication towards preserving and protecting the local culture and heritage of Farooqabad. Amina Ali (Project Officer, UNESCO) acknowledged the importance of sustainable cultural heritage and tourism.