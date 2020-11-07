Court orders DC, PDMA DG to be serious about smog

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to show seriousness about action to control smog.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik and PDMA Director General Khurram Shahzad made their appearance before the court of Justice Shahid Karim as being summoned the other day. The judge asked both officials to just inform the court if any public functionary defied their instructions. The court will issue them contempt notices, he added. The judge underlined that actions against industrial units and vehicular emissions had been taken with the directions of the court issued in light of recommendations of its environmental commission as the government had failed to perform its statutory obligations.

The judge showed severe resentment on the conduct of deputy commissioner and PDMA DG for not taking measures to curb smog. The DC stated that huge fines had been imposed for violation of the environmental laws in addition to two FIRs registered for burning crop stubble.

Justice Karim, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the government and ordered the deputy commissioner and the PDMA DG to seriously deal with the aggravating situation of smog. Hearing was adjourned for 12 November.

Meanwhile, the judge turned down a request of the kiln association’s counsel to withdraw an order for the closure of the industry as a measure to control smog. Earlier, Advocate Sheraz Zaka, on behalf of the petitioners, said the commissioners were not bothered to implement the environmental issues. He asked the court to take the government to task for not being vigilant and clamping down on the industries emitting gassy smoke.

remand extended: An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of one Khawaja Waseem, former inspector of Excise & Taxation Department, an accused of assets beyond means. As per the investigation proceedings conducted against Khawaja Waseem, the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigations unearthed that the accused hold valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs227 million as assets in his own name and Rs191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse’s name.