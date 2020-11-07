close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

228 farmers booked

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE:Chung police has registered a case against 188 nominated farmers and about 40 unidentified farmers. The case has been registered on the complaint of the SHO of Chung police station. Chaudhry Anwar, Zulfiqar Awan and Rai Farooq are among the 188 persons who have been named in the FIR. The case has been registered on charges of blocking road, pelting stones at police and violating Sound Act and others.

