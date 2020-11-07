Dry weather to prevail

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with smogy conditions was witnessed in the City here Friday. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in Northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, North Balochistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours. The Met officials said smog was predicted in few plain areas of Punjab. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 11.8°C and maximum was 30.4°C.