Sat Nov 07, 2020
November 7, 2020

Murder case registered

Lahore

November 7, 2020

LAHORE:Sanda police have registered a case against two unidentified bike riders who shot a man to death the other day. The victim, Intazar Hussain, a resident of Qazi Town, was a rent clerk in Auqaf Department. He was passing through Hussain Chowk, Sham Nagar Road, Sanda, at around 8pm when two assailants approached him and opened firing at him, as a result he sustained fatal wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

