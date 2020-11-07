Murder case registered

LAHORE:Sanda police have registered a case against two unidentified bike riders who shot a man to death the other day. The victim, Intazar Hussain, a resident of Qazi Town, was a rent clerk in Auqaf Department. He was passing through Hussain Chowk, Sham Nagar Road, Sanda, at around 8pm when two assailants approached him and opened firing at him, as a result he sustained fatal wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.