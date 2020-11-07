Cell snatchers, murderer held

LAHORE:Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested three cell phone snatchers and a murderer.

Iqbal Town investigation police arrested three criminals namely Faisal, Waseem and Hassan for being involved in cell phone snatching and robbery. Gulshan Ravi investigation police arrested a criminal, Kashif, wanted by police in a murder case for the last six years. The accused had killed a man, Liaquat Ali, in 2014.