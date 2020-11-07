Cell snatchers, murderer held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested three cell phone snatchers and a murderer.
Iqbal Town investigation police arrested three criminals namely Faisal, Waseem and Hassan for being involved in cell phone snatching and robbery. Gulshan Ravi investigation police arrested a criminal, Kashif, wanted by police in a murder case for the last six years. The accused had killed a man, Liaquat Ali, in 2014.