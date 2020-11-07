close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Cell snatchers, murderer held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested three cell phone snatchers and a murderer.

Iqbal Town investigation police arrested three criminals namely Faisal, Waseem and Hassan for being involved in cell phone snatching and robbery. Gulshan Ravi investigation police arrested a criminal, Kashif, wanted by police in a murder case for the last six years. The accused had killed a man, Liaquat Ali, in 2014.

Latest News

More From Lahore