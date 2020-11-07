Man wounded over playing music loudly

LAHORE:A man was shot at and wounded by two persons in the Sundar police area on Friday following an argument over playing music loudly.

The accused, Qurban and Amjad, wounded wound the man, Waqar, over playing music loudly and escaped from the scene. The victim was removed to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.

IG: The inspector general of police Punjab has said that Elite Force is a modern trained and specialised operational force of Punjab Police which can be used only in field in high-profile and other intelligence-based operations to eliminate terrorists and other criminal elements. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs of the Elite Force at the Central Police Office here Friday. Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar briefed the IG about the overall performance of the Elite Force and other programmes.

The IG issued orders for further improvement in the professional affairs of the Elite Force and Special Operations Unit. Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar said that the Elite Force personnel are being provided with the best training and all possible facilities in accordance with modern sciences and latest methods so that they can perform their duties in field with great skill and excellence. IG said that steps should be taken under a comprehensive strategy to address the issues related to the welfare of the Elite Force personnel.

Security: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jummatul Mubarik in the metropolis. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. All the SPs, DSPs and sub-ordinate officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.