Youths advised to start honey, teak timber businesses

HEC consultant Umer Javed Ghani has told youths who intend to start their own business after completing their education that they can earn a reasonable profit in the agricultural sector through their business of honey and teak timber exports.

At present, there is a potential of more than 90 million beehives all over the country out of which only 40 million honey is extracted at present, he said, adding that the price of one kilogram of honey in the country is between Rs2,000 to Rs4,000, while it may be exported at a rate of Rs20,000 per kilogram in the international market.

“If we start planting teak trees in our lands today, we can get wood after 10 years and export it at higher prices,” he said while briefing members of the Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, on Thursday evening.