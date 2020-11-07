Elderly woman killed by nephew in Shah Faisal Colony

An elderly woman was killed allegedly by her nephew over a financial dispute in Shah Faisal Colony on Friday.

According to police, the woman was brought from her home in Shah Faisal Colony No1 to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was identified as 60-year-old Rukhsana, wife of Nawaz.

Following the murder, police attended the crime scene and launched an investigation. According to police, the womanâ€™s son-in-law told police that his mother-in-law used to live alone in the house and that she had some monetary dispute with her nephew who killed her with a sharp-edge material. Police said the suspect had escaped after committing the crime and that a case had been registered against him.

Body found

The body of an elderly man was found near Ghaggar Phattak in Bin Qasim Town. The body was transported to the JPMC where the man was identified as 60-year-old Gul Amir, son of Malik Aman.

Police said the deceased was a security guard and was shot and killed by unidentified persons over unexplained reasons. He was a resident of Lyari and a case had been registered, police added.