KU holds training session on harassment law

The University of Karachi (KU) and the Oxfam Pakistan arranged an orientation session on women empowerment, gender justice, and harassment at the Dean Science Council Room of the varsity.

The orientation session for chairpersons and inquiry committee of the University of Karachi on the laws and mechanism pertaining to workplace harassment was organised by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation KU in collaboration with the Oxfam Pakistan.

Briefing the participants, Oxfam Pakistan gender specialist Sartaj Abbasi shed light on the Harassment Act 2010 and the amendments made in the law, and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s policy on harassment.

“This event is in connection with the memorandum of understanding recently signed between the KU and Oxfam Pakistan. As per this MoU, we will arrange training sessions on women empowerment, harassment and gender justice as suggested by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and today the heads of 20 departments of the varsity are taking part in the first training session.”

He mentioned that the members of the harassment committee, chairpersons of departments, and focal persons must be fully aware of the harassment laws and HEC policies and it is pertinent to organise training sessions regularly.

Meanwhile, Dr Iraqi said the KU had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment issues. “The KU administration has already directed the Central Harassment Committee to investigate harassment cases or incidents whenever reported and send its report to the administration. The administration will take necessary actions according to the recommendations of the committee.”