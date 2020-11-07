Remand of suspect extended in Arzoo case

A judicial magistrate on Friday extended the remand of Syed Azhar Ali in police custody till November 10 for allegedly abducting a minor Christian girl, Arzoo, forcibly converting her to Islam and then marrying her.

The investigation officer of the case, Inspector Shariq Ahmed Siddiqui, presented Ali before the judicial magistrate XXIII of District South, Muhammad Ali Dall, following the expiry of the previous remand of the suspect.

The IO requested the judge to extend the custody of the suspect on physical remand for conducting his DNA test and arresting his accomplices â€“ brothers Syed Shariq Ali and Syed Mohsin Ali, and friend Danish. The judge approved the plea and extended the physical remand of the suspect.