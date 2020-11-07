IO who â€˜tampered with evidenceâ€™ flees court

A police officer who is accused of tampering with evidence in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman fled from the City Courts on Friday after his bail application was rejected by a district and sessions judge.

The Baloch Colony police stationâ€™s IO, Yousuf Naimat, was booked for tampering with evidence in the cold-blooded murder of Ariba, a newly-wed, whose body was found at her husbandâ€™s house in Mehmoodabad on September 7.

Initially, the man attempted to change the nature of the incident by hanging her body from a ceiling fan and claiming that her wife had ended her life over unexplained reasons.

However, the operation wing of the Baloch Colony police station arrested the man after an initial course of interrogation suggested his involvement in the death, and registered a case against him and his friend.

Later, the parents of the deceased woman claimed that the IO was helping the suspects and trying to give them a clean chit. The family later approached police high-ups to transfer the investigation of the case to the Special Investigation Unit, claiming that the IO had tampered with the evidence by washing the room where the victimâ€™s body had been found and also hiding other evidence.

The womanâ€™s mother registered a case against the IO for destroying the evidence. Subsequently, Naimat had moved an application before the court, seeking bail before arrest. However, after listening to the arguments, the judge dismissed the plea and ordered police to arrest the accused. Upon hearing the decision, the accused fled from the court.

Police, however, assured the judge that the suspect would be arrested and presented before the court, accordingly. The mother of the victim was also present in the courtroom. She expressed hope in the courts for justice to her daughter.