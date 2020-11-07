Two dead, four injured as balloon vendorâ€™s cylinder explodes

A balloon vendor and a minor boy died, while four others, including two sisters, were injured when the balloon vendorâ€™s gas cylinder exploded in Karachiâ€™s Sohrab Goth area on Friday.

According to the Sohrab Goth police, the explosion occurred when the vendor was filling balloons with gas near the Indus Plaza in Junejo Goth on Superhighway. Subsequently, the balloon vendor and the minor boy, who was standing next to him, lost their lives and four persons sustained critical injuries.

Following the explosion, police and Rangers reached the area and cordoned it off. Welfare organisations' ambulances took the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the vendor was identified as 45-year-old Dev Ram and the boy as 10-year-old Kishan Kumar. Police said two sisters were among the four injured: Sadiqa, 6, daughter of Hameed and her eldest sister as Laiba, 8. The other two injured in the incident were identified as Asmat Khan, 10, and Zohaib Khan, 22. No case was registered till the filing of this story.

128kg of hashish seized

The ANF claimed to have foiled smuggling bids of narcotics from Chaman to Karachi and arrested three suspects. According to ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, the force intercepted a trailer in Clifton and seized 42 kilograms of hashish. Imdad Hussain and Pervez Shah were arrested. Separately, the ANF Hyderabad seized 86 kilograms of hashish from a car and arrested a man, Tariq Ahmed, who is allegedly a member of an inter-provincial gang of smugglers.