Kimpembe and Navas join growing PSG injury list

PARIS: Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe joined Paris Saint-Germain’s lengthening injury list on Friday, adding to the absences of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed on Friday that Navas and Kimpembe will miss Saturday’s match against third-placed Rennes at the Parc de Princes.