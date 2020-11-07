PCB to buy advanced equipment for pitches preparation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is opting for advanced technology to improve the standard of pitches in the country.

The Board will issue a tender in a couple of days to buy advanced technology. It is considering buying Cregg Hammer which is an advanced instrument used to evaluate bounce and pace which a pitch is likely to produce.

Besides, Pogo Metre will be used for testing grass and and moisture on pitch. As many as six advanced kits will be bought for six cricket centres in the country.

On the other hand, a number system has been introduced to calculate the number of matches played on a single pitch.