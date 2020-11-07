Shadab not available for first T20I

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that all-rounder Shadab Khan would not be available for the first T20I against Zimbabwe on November 7 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

According to the PCB, Shadab has shown signs of improvement from strain in his left leg but the team management has decided to give him some more rest. His fitness will remain under review before a decision is taken about his participation in the next two games. Shadab got a strain in his left leg during the intra-squad practice match before the ODI series.