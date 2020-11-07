Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka delayed the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament on Friday for a third time and cut the number of venues to one from three as coronavirus infections surge.

The start of the 23-match league, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, was put back six days to November 27, the cricket board said.

A statement said all the games will now be behind closed doors in the southern town of Hambantota with the final on December 17.