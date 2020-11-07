PVF considering holding international event

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is considering holding an international event in order to remove the rustiness of the top national players as they have not competed in any international event many months due to Covid-19.

“Definitely, we are thinking about that and soon I will let you know about the details,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Friday.

“If we went for it, it would be an Asian Central Zone event, which may carry nations of the upper zone and around three from the lower zone,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan last organised an international event way back in 2009. “Yes, we have not organised any international event for a very long time for various reasons. I am quite optimistic that we will go for that if the Covid-19 situation permits,” Yaqoob said.

“We plan this time to host it at Lahore. Although the hall there is a bit small, we will make an effort to stage it there as a large crowd will come to see it. In Islamabad, that is unlikely,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan is an important volleyball nation in Asia and has been in top ten in the continent. Some players play leading role in various foreign leagues. Due to Covid-19 senior players have been confined to their homes and need some activity.

Several tournaments have been organised in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last couple of months with big crowds in attendance. “Yes, it’s very important and I will let you know about the exact details what we are planning regarding international event in a week time,” said Yaqoob, a former senior police official and former president of the Asian Central Zone of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

PVF held a camp at POF Wah to prepare for the 20th Asian Men’s Under-20 Volleyball Championship to be held next year in Tehran.