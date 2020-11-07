close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

SA delegation briefed on Covid-19 testing measures

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

LAHORE: The visiting South African delegation was given a briefing on testing and biosecure bubble arrangements at High Performance Centre in Lahore.

A four-member South African delegation arrived in Lahore on Friday after visiting Islamabad and Karachi. The delegation visited Gaddafi Stadium and the High Performance Centre. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Zakir Khan first took them on a tour of the High Performance Centre and then the members of the delegation met with PCB officials at Gaddafi Stadium.

At the High Performance Centre, the delegation was given a briefing on Covid-19 testing and biosecure bubble.

