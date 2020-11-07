Babar vows to field strong combination against Zimbabwe

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam Friday said that keeping in view the unexpected loss in third One-Dayer against Zimbabwe, he was in no mood of taking any risk during the T20 Internationals so the best possible combination will be fielded against the visitors in the three-match series starting with the opener today (Saturday) here at the Pindi Stadium.

In a media talk, Babar said: “We will field the best combination in the T20 series as we are in no mood of experiments. If a youngster fits in that best combination, he will be given a chance. Our priority is to win the series fair and square. You have seen competitive cricket during the ODIs and hopefully you would be watching us in our best shape in T20s too. We have already rested Shoaib Malik and injured Shadab Khan has also been ruled out of the first T20. Newcomers like Abdullah Shafiq can be adjusted provided that he fits in our best combination.”

Babar added that all he wanted was to make the best use of the opportunity.

Babar also defended team’s policy of giving exposure to its bench strength.

“Definitely we wanted to give our newcomers required international exposure during the One-Day series. It was an ideal opportunity to expose these youngsters because I don’t think we would be having a better chance than this to field our youngsters against Zimbabwe at home ground. I admit we have lost an ODI but taking risks is also essential for the game.”

T20 skipper said that our boys learnt a lot from the ODI loss. “We are in a positive frame of mind and you would see us playing the best cricket during T20 series.”

He added that most of these youngsters were also part of the team in series against England. “Except Abdullah, others have been part of the team during England tour. We have to trust youngsters’ abilities to get favourable results in the future.”

To a question on the combination for the T20 series, he said it will be too early to comment on this matter.

“Mohammad Hafeez and few others, who could fit in the best combination, are likely to take the field.”

Babar also vowed to regain top ranking in the T20 cricket yet again. “Whole team’s performance holds real importance for me because my personal performance comes second.”

To a question regarding extra burden on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s shoulders, he said: “Sometimes it is good to see a top bowler playing majority of the matches because that way he learns a lot of things. Shaheen himself wants to play cricket regularly. We also love to watch him in action. Obviously, his role as an attacking bowler is very much important but we would surely look when and where he could be rested.”