Sat Nov 07, 2020
AFP
November 7, 2020

Kimpembe and Navas join growing PSG injury list

Sports

PARIS: Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe joined Paris Saint-Germain’s lengthening injury list on Friday, adding to the absences of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed on Friday that Navas and Kimpembe will miss Saturday’s match against third-placed Rennes at the Parc de Princes.

