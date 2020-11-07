Arham takes seven wickets to keep Southern Punjab in check

LAHORE: Central Punjab’s off-spinner Arham Nawab took seven wickets to keep Southern Punjab in check on the second day of their National Under-19 Three-Day tournament match on Friday.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, resuming their first innings on 315 for six in 80 overs, Central Punjab managed to score 334 for six in 83 overs. In reply, Southern Punjab had a decent start with openers Aun Shehzad (29 off 44 balls, five fours) and Uzair Mumtaz (30 off 74 balls) managing a 59-run opening partnership, before Arham ripped through Southern Punjab’s top and middle order. Arham took seven wickets for 59 runs in 28 overs.

At stumps, Southern Punjab were 254 for eight in 78 overs with Mohammad Ammar unbeaten on 87 from 152 balls, having hit six fours and a six. He knitted an unbeaten 109-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Tahir Hussain (48 not out off 83 balls).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, defenders Sindh were in a comfortable position to win their first three-day match of the season as 12 wickets fell on the second day’s play.

Resuming their first innings on 160 for four in 36 overs, Sindh were bowled out for 290 in the 69th over. Adeel Meo and Ghazi Ghouri, who resumed their batting on 19 and 54 runs, went on to score 84 and 76 runs, respectively. The duo contributed 143 runs for the fifth wicket. Adeel’s innings included 10 fours and two sixes, while Ghazi struck 11 fours in his 129 minutes stay at the crease.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr took three wickets for 30, while Kabir Raj and Wajid Ali grabbed two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Balochistan were 140 for six in 54 overs, leading by 11 runs, with Mohammad Ibrahim not out on 91. He struck 12 fours and two sixes from 118 balls.

For Sindh, Adeel Meo remained the most successful bowler with figures of three for nine in 10 overs. Asim Ali took two wickets for 37.

At Country Club, Muridke, as many as 12 wickets fell on the second day as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were leading by 100 runs with four second innings wickets in hand, when bails were drawn.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 111 for four, Northern were bowled out for 178 in 56.4 overs. Mubasir Khan, who resumed his batting on 58, added only 10 runs before getting out to Ahmed Khan.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Izhar Ahmed and Zeeshan Ahmed took three wickets each, while Ahmed took two wickets for 30 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended the day on 165 for six from 56 overs in their second innings. Opening batsman Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with a 177-ball 80. His 209-minute stay at the wicket included 10 boundaries.

For Northern, Adil Naz and Mubasir Khan took two wickets apiece.