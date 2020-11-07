Faf du Plessis lands in Karachi on Nov 10

KARACHI/LAHORE: South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will land in Karachi on November 10 to join Peshawar Zalmi squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs which begins here at the National Stadium from November 14.

This will be the first time that du Plessis will compete in PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi stated on Friday that Darren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies will land here on Sunday (tomorrow). Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali will join the Zalmi squad after Pakistan’s T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Zalmi’s players who are engaged in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will join the squad after the third round which ends on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars’ Samit Patel landed in the city on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be seen in action in the playoffs which have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore due to weather issues.

The foreign players of Lahore Qalandars will start arriving in Karachi from Saturday (today). Those of Multan Sultans will arrive on Sunday (tomorrow) and Monday.