National Bank made to sweat by MPCL

RAWALPINDI: International Abu Bakar saved National Bank’s blushes with a penalty corner goal against a spirited Mari Petroleum Company Limited team in the 66th National Hockey Championship at the MPCL Ground here on Friday.

MPCL, who stunned Sui Southern Gas Company on Thursday, were again seen playing good, attacking hockey. They came close to scoring on two occasions in the first two quarters.

However, it was Abu Bakar who scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute of the keenly contested encounter.

National Bank were without their two key players — Ammad Butt and Atif Mushtaq, who were both injured. Ammad, in fact, has been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured finger.

Army overcame Navy 3-2 in another interesting match.

Mohammad Abbas scored a brace while Mohammad Arsalan netted the winner in the 54th minute after both teams went into the last quarter locked at 2-2. Zulqarnain and Mohammad Savir were the scorers for Navy.

PAF edged Port Qasim Authority 2-1. Port Qasim were the first to get on the board through Abuzar’s field effort in the 11th minute. PAF then struck back through Ahmer Ali and Shehbaz in the 15th and 24th minutes.

Earlier in the day, Wapda went on a goal-scoring spree to beat Police 7-2.

The highlight of the match was Samiullah’s hat-trick. His three field goals came in the 12th, 14th and 48th minutes. Aleem Bilal was on target twice with a goal each from Aleem Usman and Umar Bhutta.

Police replied through Hamza, who scored both goals through field efforts in the 27th and 42nd minutes.

In another one-sided affair, SSGC tamed Punjab 6-1.

Zeeshan Khan and skipper Mubashir Ali netted two goals each while Ahmad Nadeem and Ali Shan had one apiece. Hanan Shahid’s field goal was the only success for Punjab.

Saturday (today) is the rest day in the championship.