Sat Nov 07, 2020
November 7, 2020

Younis to play multiple roles

Sports

November 7, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Younis Khan has been assigned a number of roles by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

His assignments include streamlining the Karachi High Performance Centre.

The 42-year-old will work at the Karachi High Performance Center on a permanent basis and will be called up to support Head Coach Misbahul Haq on foreign tours as a batting consultant whenever needed.

According to sources, Younis will likely be a part of the massive contingent that will depart for New Zealand.

