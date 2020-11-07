Boris hails service of Asian troops

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called for greater acknowledgement of the role of black and Asian troops in World War II, ahead of Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

"Volunteers from India, Africa and the Caribbean made an immense contribution to victory," he said in a message to the Remember Together campaign, co-organised by the Royal British Legion, a charity that helps veterans. Johnson cited the examples of the British Indian Army -- the "largest volunteer force in history" -- and the 14’th army, which was made up of a majority of Commonwealth troops.